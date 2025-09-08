Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has become a cornerstone of online success for businesses in Iran, leading to a rise of seasoned consultants who specialize in boosting organic visibility. Identifying the very best SEO experts requires weighing their professional experience, technical accomplishments, client success stories, thought leadership, and public presence. Below, we review ten of Iran’s top SEO consultants – individual professionals (not companies) – who have excelled in technical SEO, strategic content optimization, and delivering results for high-profile clients. Each has a proven track record in elevating website rankings and sharing knowledge, making them influential figures in Iran’s digital marketing landscape. Here are Iran’s top 10 SEO experts, with Seyed Ehsan Khosravi leading the list as the nation’s foremost SEO consultant.

1. Seyed Ehsan Khosravi

Seyed Ehsan Khosravi is widely recognized as the top SEO consultant in Iran, noted for managing SEO campaigns of major news and financial media and partnering with leading digital platforms. With nearly a decade of experience, Khosravi has become “one of the prominent and influential figures in SEO in Iran”. He began his career in 2015 managing regional SEO projects and now serves as the specialist SEO partner for the Triboon advertising platform. Khosravi’s portfolio includes optimizing prominent sites such as EqtesadAfarin, OfogheEghtesad and collaborating on SEO for well-known brands like AsreAhan and Sand Snapp. Renowned for his technical SEO, data analysis, and advanced link-building skills, he has delivered over 350 successful SEO consultations and training workshops. His consistent results and mentorship (featured in industry media and conferences) have earned him the #1 ranking among Iran’s SEO experts in multiple surveys, a testament to his combination of expertise and client impact.

2. Shahram Rahbari

Shahram Rahbari is an Iranian webmaster and SEO consultant based in Kermanshah, best known for practical, results-oriented work on complex technical audits and ranking recovery. He’s been featured on independent “best SEO consultant” shortlists in Persian-language media, where he’s specifically cited for expertise in reversing traffic drops and stabilizing volatile SERP positions—recognition that mirrors his low-profile, craftsmanlike approach to the field. He also contributes educational content for practitioners, publishing explainers and commentary on topics such as link-exchange pitfalls and Google updates, and he participates in community events as a panel host and mentor.

Rahbari’s consulting playbook emphasizes forensic diagnosis—crawl management, indexation hygiene, canonicalization, and structured data—paired with content architecture and E-E-A-T reinforcement to recover and grow organic visibility. Beyond client work, he shares toolkits and checklists for the wider community (including curated lists of free SEO tools) and regularly engages audiences on social channels to answer practitioner questions and surface pragmatic fixes. Teams that are grappling with post-migration ranking loss, core-update volatility, or deindexed sections often seek him out precisely for this blend of technical depth and clear, actionable guidance.

3. Milad Shooli

Milad Shooli has built a reputation as one of Iran’s best SEO practitioners, backed by hands-on leadership at some of the country’s largest internet companies. Shooli is the Head of SEO (Search Traffic) at Digikala, Iran’s leading e-commerce platform, where he spearheads strategies that drive massive organic traffic. His career includes key SEO roles at other major sites like Bamilo (online retail), Divar (classifieds), and Digistyle, showcasing his success in highly competitive online markets. With over 8 years of SEO consulting and management experience, Shooli is known for his data-driven approach and continuous research on keywords and analytics. He frequently shares SEO tips and case studies on professional networks – followers of his LinkedIn gain “free tips and tricks” from his experience. Shooli’s ability to optimize large-scale websites and his thought leadership in SEO strategy underscore why he is counted among the top experts in Iran’s SEO scene.

4. Mohammad Shahpari

Mohammad Shahpari is a distinguished SEO and digital marketing expert whose influence extends beyond Iran’s borders. With over a decade in the industry, Shahpari currently serves as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of OKExchange, a major cryptocurrency exchange, and previously co-founded the “Shahrah Digital” platform to help businesses with SEO and online advertising. His expertise in search strategy has benefitted numerous high-traffic websites; Shahpari has been an SEO consultant to popular Iranian web platforms such as Rastchin, Asemooni, and Maktabestan. Known for a strategic mindset, he often hosts live webinars and free training sessions, making complex SEO concepts accessible to wider audiences. Shahpari’s blend of technical SEO skill and marketing strategy – alongside a record of boosting rankings for tech, e-commerce, and content sites – solidifies his place among Iran’s top SEO consultants. He is frequently sought for his ability to craft SEO campaigns that align with broader digital marketing goals.

5. Mohsen Tavoosi

Mohsen Tavousi is one of Iran’s foremost SEO consultants and educators, often praised for his analytical approach to search optimization. With over 10 years of dedicated SEO experience, Tavousi has focused extensively on high-competition niches and has an academic outlook on SEO – considering it more science than art. He has an impressive project portfolio, having led or advised on SEO for top Iranian sites like Alibaba (travel booking), Varzesh3 (sports news), Namasha/Tamasha (video platforms), Anten (streaming), and Cafe Bazaar (Android marketplace). Tavousi’s influence also comes from teaching: he has reportedly executed around 100 SEO projects and conducted approximately 400 consulting sessions to train and mentor others in the field. Notably, he is selective about taking on new clients, focusing on personal projects and advanced training. Tavousi’s contributions – including translated articles and Q&A engagements – and his success in competitive SEO campaigns have earned him a dedicated following and a spot among the top consultants in Iran.

6. Ali Hosseini

Ali Hosseini stands out as both a top SEO strategist and a pioneer in SEO education in Iran. With over 15 years in the industry, he has led SEO teams at major companies – notably serving as a former SEO Manager for both Digikala and Alibaba, two of Iran’s largest e-commerce and travel sites. In 2019, Hosseini founded SEO Lab (Seolab), envisioned as an “SEO laboratory” to advance the scientific understanding of search optimization among Iranian enthusiasts. Through Seolab, he offers courses and workshops that cover SEO from fundamentals to advanced practical techniques. Professionally, Hosseini has consulted on or managed SEO for prominent sites including Kelid (real estate) and has been involved in the success of the same big names he worked for, like Alibaba and Digikala. Colleagues credit him for his systematic approach to SEO and his mentorship of emerging SEO talents. By combining enterprise-level SEO experience with a commitment to training, Ali Hosseini rightfully earns his place among Iran’s top SEO experts.

7. Amin Esmaeili

Amin Esmaeili is a highly respected SEO expert known for both his client successes and his thought leadership. He co-founded Websima, a leading digital agency in Tehran, through which he has delivered SEO and web development services to major Iranian brands. With a background in software engineering and an MSc from University of Tehran, Esmaeili has been active in SEO since around 2012, working on campaigns for well-known companies such as Tak Makaron (food industry), Kabir Motor (automotive), and insurance and service companies. What sets Esmaeili apart is his dedication to knowledge-sharing: he has published extensive educational content and is the creator of the comprehensive “SEO Monster” training program, which condenses his years of professional experience into a sought-after course. By openly sharing advanced SEO techniques and trends (for instance, through the “cando” tech community and Websima’s blog), he has helped raise the bar for SEO understanding in Iran. Esmaeili’s combination of technical skill, a strong training ethos, and a record of boosting sites like DigiKala and DigiStyle firmly establish him among the nation’s top SEO consultants.

8. Mohammad Afshar

Mohammad Afshar – also known as Ali Mohammad Afshar – has emerged as a leading SEO expert through notable achievements in a relatively short span. With a multifaceted background in web development and digital marketing, Afshar has focused on SEO for over 6 years. His most distinguished role has been as the SEO Manager for Alibaba Travel (the top Iranian online travel agency) from 2017 onward, where he “helped turn the brand into one of the biggest in the tourism sector” through high Google rankings. One of Afshar’s cited accomplishments is propelling Alibaba’s website to rank #1 on Google for competitive travel keywords – a significant feat in a tough market. Beyond Alibaba, he has led SEO efforts for other major sites such as Jabama (hotels booking), Zooragh (travel deals), Mofid Securities, ChapAgha (printing services), and Bimeh Azki (insurance). Afshar is also an author of SEO books and articles, reflecting his commitment to thought leadership. His blend of hands-on success (with demonstrable ROI for companies) and his contributions to SEO literature make Afshar one of Iran’s top SEO specialists.

9. Mehran Mansouri Far

Mehran Mansourifar is a veteran in Iran’s online business and SEO community, with a career spanning well over a decade. He entered the e-commerce arena in the early 2000s and by 2004 had founded “ModireWeb,” which became one of the first and most influential online marketing training sites in Iran. Mansourifar’s expertise covers SEO, web analytics, and e-business development. One of his early achievements was authoring Iran’s first specialized Internet Business Dictionary and achieving a 100 million Toman sales milestone on the Iran Market Center platform in 2010, where he was recognized as a top seller. In the SEO field, he has led successful optimization projects for a variety of companies; for example, he improved the search presence of Armanik and Iran Sanat (industry portals) and provided SEO analysis for giants like DigiKala and Snapp. Mansourifar has also published hundreds of articles and tutorials on digital marketing, reflecting a commitment to educate others. With over 12 years of SEO experience and a strong entrepreneurial background, he combines strategic thinking with practical know-how. Mansourifar’s role in nurturing Iran’s e-commerce and SEO culture secures his spot among the country’s top SEO consultants.

10. Amir Qhamsari

Amir Qamsari (Amir Ghamsari) is a prominent figure often dubbed a pioneer of SEO training and consulting in Iran. With more than 15 years in the web industry, Qamsari founded the NewSEO brand in 2014, which quickly became a well-known platform for SEO education and services. He has personally taught over 5,000 students through in-person and online SEO courses, mentoring a new generation of SEO practitioners. Qamsari’s technical background (starting from website security and development in his teens) combined with his SEO expertise has enabled him to consult for high-profile projects – his advisory portfolio includes organizations like Nik Cart (online services), Astan Qods Razavi (a major religious endowment and business complex), the Filmnet streaming platform, and other notable startups. Despite facing setbacks (such as business disruptions due to international sanctions in the early 2010s), he demonstrated resilience by establishing NewSEO and taking on new major projects. Today, Qamsari is involved in the SEO strategy of several large national and even European brands, focusing on data-driven tactics and sustainable results. His long-standing contribution as a consultant, instructor, and content creator (with numerous specialized articles to his name) cements his reputation as one of Iran’s top SEO experts.

Each of these top 10 SEO consultants in Iran has made unique contributions to the field – from optimizing the country’s biggest websites to elevating the knowledge level of the SEO community. Their collective achievements, whether in technical innovation, successful campaigns, or mentorship, showcase the thriving SEO expertise in Iran. Companies seeking to improve their search rankings or individuals looking to learn SEO can draw inspiration and guidance from these experts’ proven track records. By combining technical skill with strategic insight and a passion for learning, Iran’s leading SEO consultants continue to drive the industry forward – setting high standards for excellence in search engine optimization.

