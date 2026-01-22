All US bases to be legitimate targets should it attack: Gen.

In his reaction to the recent threat of US President Trump regarding any attack against Iran, Major General Ali Abdollahi emphasized that any aggression against Iranian soil will receive a swift, precise, and devastating response.

“The defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran is real, active, and unassailable,” he stressed. “The power of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with the decisive support of the people, is a power born of faith, national resolve, and indigenous capability that has not only disrupted the enemy’s strategic calculations, but has also been objectively and undeniably proven many times in the field and the enemies of this nation, especially the United States, are well aware of its consequences of their potential attack.”

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly and clearly shown that it has never initiated war and will never do so, but it will respond swiftly, decisively, and harshly to any aggression, threat, attack, or hostile action against the security and interests of the Iranian nation.

Noting that the era of “hit and run” has ended forever, he said the Islamic Republic of Iran’s response to any act of aggression will be much faster, more precise, and more devastating than the US and the Israeli regime could even imagine.

