US has to be held to account for its anti-Iran actions: FM

In an article titled “Voice of Iran,” published by the website of the Institute for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of Ayatollah Khamenei, Araghchi said “solid field evidence and official statements clearly show that the terrorist operations of [January 8–10] were not spontaneous unrest, but part of a targeted project backed by the intelligence, media, and operational support of the United States and the Zionist regime.”

He added that beyond domestic destruction, attacks on Iran’s political and consular missions in several countries constituted a “clear violation of the 1961 and 1963 Vienna Conventions on diplomatic and consular relations and a crossing of diplomacy’s red lines.”

Araghchi wrote that the organized acts of terrorism, which occurred in continuation of the Israeli-US 12-day war against the Islamic Republic, raised a fundamental question in international relations: “Can states continue overt interference in the internal affairs of other countries without paying a price?”

According to the foreign minister, training, equipping, and directing criminal elements, direct incitement to violence, and efforts to destabilize Iran’s internal security removed the events from the realm of peaceful protest and elevated them to a serious issue of international law.

The damage was not limited to lives and property, citing the destruction of mosques, educational centers, banks, hospitals, power infrastructure, and public shops, alongside the martyrdom of security forces and the killing of innocent citizens, he said.

Araghchi also pointed to explicit and repeated threats by US President Donald Trump against Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, calling them a clear violation of the principle of non-intervention and the inviolability of heads of state under customary international law.

He said Iran’s Foreign Ministry is documenting hostile actions and preparing the necessary legal groundwork to file cases with competent domestic and international bodies, stressing, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will not relinquish the rights of each and every Iranian. The US must be held accountable for its actions.”

