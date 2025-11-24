Iran’s missile power constantly growing, unsanctionable: Spox

According to Mehr News Agency, he, who is also the deputy defense minister for Strategic, Planning and Parliamentary Affairs, emphasized that Iran’s missile power has been formed thanks to the unflinching efforts of the great martyrs including Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, Amir Ali Hajizadeh and other elites in the missile field.

If Iran's missile capability were not indigenous, based on technical knowhow and domestic capacities, it would not have been possible to grow considering the sanctions imposed on the defense sector over the past 45 years, the spokesman underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Talaei-Nik pointed to the outstanding role of martyr Tehrani Moghaddam, father of Iran’s missile system, stressing that the indigenous and leading nature of Iran’s missile industry and power is greatly indebted to the great martyrs in this field including martyr Tehrani Moghaddam who is considered as one of the founders of Iran’s missile power system.

Sanctions will not have an impact on the growth of Iran’s missile power technologies since the missile industry’s dependence on the foreign countries has been minimized to a great extent thanks to the indigenized missile power technologies, the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense underlined.

MA/6665983