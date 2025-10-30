Palestinians lose faith in truce after Israeli attack on Gaza

Palestinians in Gaza say they are losing faith in the ceasefire after the Israeli regime’s latest wave of air strikes left over 100 people dead, in the most brutal violation of the truce so far.

“Now, after the truce and the new wave of bombings on Gaza, people who had just begun to feel some sense of safety and reassurance – who believed the war was finally over – are once again living in fear, especially the children and women,” said Gaza resident Hassan Lubbad, speaking to Al Jazeera.

Another resident, Suha Awad, said there was no longer any confidence in the ceasefire process.

“We want a complete end to the war, a total ceasefire. We just want to live in safety. We want full commitment to the truce, not just for a week or two, only for things to return to aggression and war,” Awad said.

Despite the declared ceasefire, the Israeli regime has continued sporadic bombardments across Gaza, leaving many residents uncertain if peace is possible.

“We’re waiting for a real chance to try and rebuild our lives,” said Mazen Shaheen, another resident of Gaza. “We started to pick things up again during the first week or two after the war, but then the truce was breached; thankfully, it ended quickly. We hadn’t even caught our breath when the second breach happened.”

Shaheen said one of his friends was wounded in Wednesday’s strikes — the deadliest violation yet — which killed 46 children among more than 100 dead.

“The message we want to send is this: where are the international guarantees that were promised? Where are the mediating countries that helped broker the ceasefire and pledged to ensure its continuation?” he added.

