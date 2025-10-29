Iran strongly condemns Zionist regime's airstrikes on Gaza

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson strongly condemned the widespread airstrikes by the Zionist regime on various areas in the south, center, and north of the Gaza Strip and the targeting of tents of Palestinian refugees, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of dozens of Palestinians, including many innocent children.

Referring to the Zionist regime's history of blatant violations of all legal and moral rules and norms, Baghaei stated that "The attacks of the Zionist regime against the defenseless people of Gaza over the past 24 hours, which are taking place on the direct orders of the regime's Prime Minister and in gross violation of the ceasefire deal, are another sign of the regime's intention to continue its genocidal operations against the Palestinians.

He called on all governments to stop the Zionist regime's crimes and to try and punish the criminals in compliance with the Genocide Convention.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also pointed to the continued gross violations of human rights and humanitarian law in occupied Palestine in light of the comprehensive US support for this regime, and emphasized the special responsibility of the ceasefire guarantors to curb the Zionist regime's war-mongering and genocide.