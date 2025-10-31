Turkey to host Gaza meeting on Monday

Fidan told reporters at a press conference in Ankara on Friday that the meeting would “evaluate our progress and discuss what we can achieve together in the next stage”, Middle East Eye said.

The Turkish foreign minister said the gathering would include foreign ministers of countries represented at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in New York in September.

That meeting, to discuss the situation in Gaza, was attended by Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan and Indonesia.

“The topics being discussed currently are how to proceed to the second stage, the stability force,” Fidan said on Friday.

MNA