  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 29, 2025, 6:16 PM

Despite ceasefire:

Israel kills 104 more Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

Israel kills 104 more Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that Zionist regime’s forces have martyred 104 more Palestinian people in the enclave over the past 24 hours despite ceasefire.

According to the ministry, 68,643 people have been martyred in Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian medical institution put the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the enclave at 170,655.

The ministry added that 104 people have been killed in the past few hours in the Israeli regime's attacks, 46 of whom are children and 20 of whom are women.

Also, 253 people have been injured during this period, 78 of whom are children and 84 of whom are women.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

MA/6638588

News ID 238222

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News