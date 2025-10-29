Israel kills 104 more Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

According to the ministry, 68,643 people have been martyred in Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian medical institution put the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the enclave at 170,655.

The ministry added that 104 people have been killed in the past few hours in the Israeli regime's attacks, 46 of whom are children and 20 of whom are women.

Also, 253 people have been injured during this period, 78 of whom are children and 84 of whom are women.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

MA/6638588