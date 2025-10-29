Illegal settlers ramp up attacks on Palestinian farmers

Tariq Fakhoury, a Palestinian landowner whose property was targeted, said this was the third assault on the area by settlers in recent months, Wafa news agency reported.

The Ramallah-based Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported that settlers, often under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, have launched more than 250 attacks on Palestinian olive farmers since the start of this year’s harvest season.

Olive farming remains a vital economic and cultural lifeline for Palestinians, with up to 100,000 families depending on olives and olive oil for income and livelihood.

In a separate incident, settlers from the Israeli regime torched two vehicles owned by Palestinians in the town of Surif, northwest of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Al Jazeera Arabic reported.

Earlier in the day, settlers also set fire to Palestinian vehicles in another raid on the village of Atara, north of Ramallah, marking yet another act of arson in a growing campaign of aggression across the occupied territories.

