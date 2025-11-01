Muslim group urges US to end support for Israeli Gaza assault

CAIR’s demand follows a Washington Post report citing findings from a US government watchdog that uncovered “many hundreds” of potential human rights violations committed by Israeli forces — violations so widespread that investigators said it could take years to review them fully.

Under the Leahy Laws, Washington is required to halt assistance to any foreign military units involved in gross human rights abuses. Despite this, successive US administrations have shielded the Israeli regime from accountability, Al Jazeera reported.

“Our nation has been stained by the support of administrations of both major parties for these atrocities and the fact that many of them were carried out with American weapons. This must end,” CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad said.

He added, “The Leahy Law must be applied to the genocidal Israeli government. No more American weapons should be used to slaughter innocent men, women and children.”

MNA