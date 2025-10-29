Hamas says will respond to violation of ceasefire by Israel

Hamas affirmed that the Resistance will not allow the Israeli enemy to impose new realities under fire, warning that recent attacks represent a grave breach of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Al-Mayadeen reported.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the movement stressed that the ongoing Israeli escalation in the Gaza Strip clearly reveals an intention to sabotage the ceasefire agreement signed in Sharm el-Sheikh under the auspices of US President Donald Trump.

Hamas held the occupation fully responsible for the dangerous escalation and its consequences, warning that continued aggression threatens to collapse the fragile ceasefire. The movement added that the Resistance factions in Gaza remain unified and fully committed to the terms of the agreement, while vowing not to allow “Israel” to shift the status quo through military force.

“The world must realize that the blood of our children and women is not cheap,” the statement read, emphasizing the resistance's readiness to respond to violations.

Hamas also confirmed it had no connection to the shooting incident in Rafah, southern Gaza, reiterating its commitment to the ceasefire and accusing the occupation of fabricating pretexts to justify continued aggression.

The movement described the Israeli army’s bombing of civilian areas in Gaza as a flagrant violation of the agreement, warning that the occupation’s actions could lead to an uncontrollable escalation.

Hamas strongly criticized the US administration’s ongoing support for the occupation, describing it as an active partnership in the bloodshed of the Palestinian people. The statement condemned Washington’s silence and complicity, saying it directly encourages the continuation of attacks on Gaza.

As the situation on the ground deteriorates, Hamas warned that the ceasefire agreement, brokered under President Donald Trump, is at serious risk of collapse. The Resistance movement reaffirmed that while it remains committed to the agreement, it will not remain passive in the face of continued aggression and violations.

This comes after the Israeli occupation carried out a series of attacks against the Gaza Strip, violating the ceasefire agreement and killing at least 100 Palestinians.

MNA