Autistic Palestinian teen subjected to violence in Israel

The 14-year-old boy was abducted two weeks ago by the Israeli regime’s so-called internal security service, Shin Bet, and police on allegations of security violations, with officials providing no further information, Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

The boy, who has been identified as being on the autism spectrum and is fully disabled, and who lives in the central part of the Israeli-occupied territories, was abducted during a family visit to the West Bank.

Israeli authorities have imposed a ban on disclosing his name or the circumstances of his arrest, Press TV reported.

His mother and attorney, who came to see him in detention, stated he is experiencing “violence and harsh conditions.”

The mother recounted the Israeli raid aimed at abducting her son, saying several Israeli soldiers broke into their residence before the break of day.

“They entered the children’s room and aimed rifles and flashlights at them. My kid shook; he wasn’t able to stand on his feet out of fear,” she said.

“They didn’t look for anything, just made a mess and took the telephones and computers of the entire family,” the mother added.

The boy appeared four times before the Juvenile Court in the city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv.

