Iran’s interior minister holds meetings with counterparts

Momeni met and held talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the Fourth Meeting of Interior Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

During the meetings, Minister Momeni discussed ways to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences in areas of mutual interest with the four friendly states.

He also met with the Deputy Interior Minister of Uzbekistan and Deputy Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan to explore opportunities for strengthening regional coordination and security collaboration among ECO member states.

The 4th Meeting of the Interior Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held at Islamic Summit Conference Hall (International Conference Center of Iran) in Tehran in the presence of Iranian President on Tuesday.

