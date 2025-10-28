Pezeshkian proposes common currency to boost regional coop.

In a session with Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Colonel General of militia Rakhimzoda Ramazon Hamro in Tehran on the sidelines of the 4th ECO Interior Ministers Meeting on Tuesday, the Iranian president highlighted the potential for enhanced communication based on shared religious and cultural ties among Muslim and regional nations.

Pezeshkian stressed that the people of Iran and Tajikistan share rich cultural and traditional connections, which should be leveraged to strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors.

The president underscored security as a fundamental prerequisite for fostering cooperation, urging the need to enhance friendly relations to protect borders and combat threats such as drug trafficking.

He also called for a structured framework to facilitate collaboration among traders, intellectuals, and citizens in cultural, economic, scientific, and medical fields.

Pezeshkian warned against external forces attempting to disrupt these positive relations, asserting that unity among regional nations would enhance their strength.

He referred to the deep cultural bond shared between the peoples of Iran and Tajikistan, asking the minister to convey his warm greetings to Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon.

The Tajik minister highlighted the critical role of security in expanding economic ties and advocated for close cooperation in combating terrorism and trafficking.

He expressed a strong desire to deepen cultural relations, stating that Tajik people consider Tehran their home. He also emphasized the need to expand mutual ties in all areas.

MNA/