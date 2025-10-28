  1. Economy
ECO members emphasize strengthening regional coop.: SG

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – The secretary general of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) says exchanging information and strengthening regional cooperation regarding the use of new technologies were emphasized by member states of body.

Speaking at the 4th Meeting of the Interior Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Asad Majeed Khan highlighted that exchanging data and bolstering regional cooperation with regards to the use of modern technologies were emphasized by all members of the organization.

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the cooperation of Iran’s interior minister with the ECO Secretariat which shows the regional countries’ interest in establishing law and order and also prevention of the organized crime.  

Fighting against crimes that operate with artificial intelligence (AI), having mechanisms for border management and security, and cooperating with the United Nations and its affiliated organizations were among the main topics discussed at the summit, Majeed Khan emphasized. 

The fourth meeting of the Interior Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), entitled ““Regional Solidarity, Security and Sustainable Development” was held at Islamic Summit Conference Hall (International Conference Center of Iran) in the presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

