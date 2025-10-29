Iran sees no limits to developing relations with Turkey

The Iranian interior minister made the remarks in a meeting with Turkey's Deputy Interior Minister Munir Karaloğlu on the sidelines of the 4th Meeting of the Interior Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tehran on Wednesday, emphasizing that Iran sees no ceiling to develop and strengthen its relations with the Republic of Turkey.

During the meeting, Momeni pointed to the brotherly and historical relations between Iran and Turkey as two powerful countries in the region, and appreciated the constructive stance of Turkey in condemning the Israeli regime’s attacks against the Iranian soil.

Iran’s interior minister also appreciated the constructive stances of the Turkish nation in supporting the people of Gaza, stating, "We welcome the process of disarming the PKK and wish the Turkish government success in this process."

Turkey's deputy interior minister, who was heading the Turkish delegation, said that his country attaches great importance to its relations with Iran in all fields.

Under the auspices of the presidents of the two countries, the relations of the two countries could elevate to the highest level, Munir Karaloğlu stated.

