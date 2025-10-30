Iran emphasizes developing relations with Afghanistan: min.

He made the remarks on Wednesday in a meeting with Senior Deputy Minister for Security Affairs of the Ministry of Interior of Afghanistan Alhaj Mullah Mohammad Ibrahim Sadr who has travelled to Tehran at the head of a high-ranking delegation to participate in the 4th Meeting of the Interior Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Press TV reported.

During the meeting, Momeni said that the amicable relations between Iran and Afghanistan is deep rooted in the history and the two countries share more commonalities in the cultural and religious fields.

Presently, the relations between the two brotherly and neighboring countries are on the trajectory growth, Momeni underlined.

Iran’s interior minister seized this opportunity to appreciate the constructive stances of Afghanistan in condemnation of the Zionist regime’s attacks against Iranian soil, underscoring that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized resolving problems between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Momeni said that Iran is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in the security, traffic and technology fields.

The visiting deputy interior minister of Afghanistan, for his part, thanked Iran for hosting the 4th Meeting of the Interior Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), adding that Iran has never spared efforts to offer its aid to Afghanistan under any circumstances.

Mohammad Ibrahim Sadr pointed to the long-term occupation of Afghanistan by the United States, noting that this occupation has brought nothing but destruction to Afghanistan.

