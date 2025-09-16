Iran lashes out at UN for silence over Israeli aggression

Nasser Seraj, who is also the deputy head of the Judiciary for international affairs, made the remarks in a meeting with Nada Al-Nashif Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, emphasizing that UN’s silence is one of the reasons for the assertiveness of Zionist regime in violating the sovereignty of the regional states.

The UN's silence on the heinous crimes of the Zionist regime or the use of ambiguous terms in referring to these crimes will open up space for the regime's arrogance and recklessness in committing wider human rights violations, Seraj underlined.

He added, “If this silence and double standards of human rights did not exist, Iran and Qatar, as the seventh and eighth countries in the region, would not have been attacked and their airspace would not have been violated.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has always strived to promote the rights of its people and has had a progressive approach in this respect, he said, adding, “During the illegal Israeli attack on Iran, the country’s officials made their utmost efforts to protect the security and lives of the people, defend sovereignty and territorial integrity, and even take care of prisoners - after the attack on Evin Prison - and the Iranian people also demonstrated unprecedented solidarity with each other, which carried an important message to the world.”

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

MNA