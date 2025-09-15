Iran calls on UN rights council to make up for Israeli attack

The Iranian Judiciary’s deputy for international affairs, Nasser Seraj, made the remarks at the 60th regular session of the Human Rights Council in the Swiss city of Geneva on Monday, during a debate on the impacts of the 12-day terrorist assault on Iran.

“We expect the Human Rights Council to take effective measures to stop and prevent the Zionist regime’s crimes and to use all its resources to make the aggressors (the Zionist regime and the United States) compensate for the material and moral damage inflicted on the Iranian people’s rights.”

Seraj also expressed his gratitude to the UN special rapporteurs who explicitly condemned the Israeli-US aggression and defended the rights of the Iranian nation.

The official, who is also the secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, called on the UN rapporteurs to hold the criminal regimes in Tel Aviv and Washington accountable for their gross violation of the fundamental rights of the Iranian people.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

Seraj said Iranians expected urgent and immediate action from international institutions responsible for maintaining international peace and security, particularly the UN Security Council, in the face of the Israeli-US aggression, but they only witnessed silence, inaction, and politicization.

MNA