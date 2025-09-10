Tehran hosts 10th Iran-Russia Human Rights Dialogues

The directors of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Human Rights and Women's Affairs Department and Multilateral Affairs of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs held the 10th round of bilateral human rights dialogues between Iran and Russia in Tehran.

In this round of talks, the heads of Iranian and Russian delegations emphasized the importance and necessity of continuation of the talks. They assessed the 22-year history of the two countries' willingness and determination to hold bilateral human rights consultations as a sign of the gradual and sustainable improvement of relations between the two countries.

The two parties reviewed the latest human rights developments at the regional and international levels, especially in international forums, and emphasized the need for meaningful and purposeful cooperation and interaction between the two countries on human rights issues, especially with the aim of confronting any abuse of human rights to exert pressure on countries to achieve strategic political goals.

During these talks, the 12-day military aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran, including its humanitarian and human rights dimensions, which led to the martyrdom of more than 1,110 innocent people, and injury of more than 6,000 people, as well as the destruction and serious damage to thousands of residential units in various cities in Iran, were studied.

The human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the residents of Gaza were other topics discussed at the meeting.

The two parties emphasized the importance of continuing, strengthening and promoting these talks, and agreed to hold the next round of talks hosted by the Russian Federation in 2026.

