Israeli regime's army expands aggression in southern Syria

According to Syrian media, the Zionist regime continues to expand its aggressive presence in the region after destroying much of Syria’s military infrastructure. Reports said that Friday night, Israeli forces in three military vehicles and an armed jeep raided several northern Quneitra villages, set up a checkpoint in al-Mashirfa, and harassed residents in an effort to drive them from their homes under false security pretexts.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that Israeli soldiers ransacked homes, destroyed property, looted shops, and detained local youths in the villages of al-Ruwayhina and others. Military vehicles were later stationed between al-Bariqa and Be’er Ajam, further tightening the grip of occupation.

Syrian activist Mohammed Abu Hashish told al-Araby al-Jadeed that the occupying forces aim to terrorize border villagers into fleeing, clearing the way for permanent annexation. “The continuous raids, beatings, and arrests are meant to crush resistance and silence those who reject collaboration with the Zionist enemy,” he said.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights acknowledged that Israeli troops frequently block roads in southern Syria, only to withdraw without explanation, repeating this tactic to disrupt daily life.

Local sources also reported that Israel has significantly expanded its deployments in villages at the foot of Mount Hermon facing the occupied Golan Heights, including Hadar in Quneitra province and Arneh, Rimah, Buq’asm, and Jandal in Damascus province. Residents stress that Israeli incursions into these areas now happen almost weekly.

MNA