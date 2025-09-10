Unified Islamic action key to confronting Israeli regime

In his message addressed to the Chairman of the Consultative Assembly of Qatar, Hassan bin Abdulla Al-Ghanim, Ghalibaf said the Israeli aggressive airstrike on the headquarters of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Doha has caused anger and disgust among the Iranian nation and lawmakers.

"Iran stands alongside its Qatari and Palestinian brothers and condemns this criminal attack against urban areas of Doha and the non-civilian guests of the Qatari government."

Ghalibaf expressed condolences for the killing of Palestinian and Qatari citizens in this malicious attack and wished recovery for the injured.

This blatant crime is a clear violation of international law and an example of state terrorism, as well as a clear manifestation of the anti-human and anti-human rights nature of the Israeli regime—a regime that has always, with the explicit support of Western powers, fueled violence, crisis, and instability in the region, he stressed.

Iran Parliament is fully prepared to strengthen cooperation with Qatar in countering the Israeli regime's threats to regional peace and security, Ghalibaf said.

The Israeli regime has launched an assassination attack against Hamas leaders in Doha.

Several explosions were heard in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on Tuesday.

The Israeli military said it carried out an assassination attempt on top Hamas leaders in Doha.

The attack happened as a Hamas negotiating team, headed by senior leader Khalil al-Hayya, was discussing a Gaza ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States.

MNA/IRN