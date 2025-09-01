Pezeshkian highlights glorious heritage of Iran, Tajikistan

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian met with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon.

During the discussion, Pezeshkian expressed satisfaction with the ongoing positive interactions between Tehran and Dushanbe, noting that bilateral cooperation has been expanding across various sectors in recent years. He highlighted advancements in areas such as transit, commerce, tourism, scientific collaboration, and people-to-people connections.

Furthermore, the Iranian president also addressed the current situation in Gaza, condemning the Israeli regime's crimes, which are being supported by the United States. He urged Islamic countries and international organizations to take action to prevent further atrocities.

President Rahmon, for his part, expressed a strong desire to deepen bilateral relations, particularly in economic, investment, and cultural exchanges.

He condemned the military aggression of Israel and the US against the Islamic Republic, reaffirming the importance of Iran's scientific, historical, and cultural significance on the global stage.

