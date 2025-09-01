Pezeshkian calls for strengthening Iran-Pakistan relations

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 25th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin, China, on Monday.

In his remarks, President Pezeshkian stated, "We feel there is no distance between the people of our two countries," underscoring the importance of deepening bilateral ties and addressing obstacles to collaboration. He reiterated the need for stronger partnerships to foster mutual growth and understanding between Iran and Pakistan.

During their discussions, the Iranian president underscored the necessity for Muslim countries to work together to address common challenges. He expressed his concern over the poverty and conflicts faced by Islamic communities, asserting that it is unacceptable for these issues to persist. He noted that if the elites and specialists of Islamic countries unite with determination, they can lay the foundation for solving common challenges and achieving shared goals.

Pezeshkian also extended his condolences to the Pakistani government and people following recent flood disasters that claimed lives in the country. He emphasized that climate change impacts can be effectively managed through scientific advancements and expressed Iran's readiness to collaborate with Pakistan to promote peace, prosperity, and stability for both nations and the broader region.

President Pezeshkian further condemned the ongoing atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza, criticizing the international community's silence and complicity in these actions. He stated that it is utterly unacceptable and inhumane to deny people access to food, water, and medicine, leading to the suffering of innocent children, women, and men.

Prime Minister Sharif acknowledged the Iranian president's repeated expressions of sympathy regarding the flood victims. Sharif conveyed his warmest regards to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and highlighted the constructive impact of President Pezeshkian's recent visit to Pakistan.

"Your visit has brought immense joy to our people and has sparked enthusiasm among Pakistani business and economic circles," he said, urging increased exchanges and cooperation to fulfill the objectives of their discussions.

Sharif emphasized the necessity for Iran and Pakistan, as members of the Islamic bloc, to collaborate in achieving higher Islamic goals. He called for a unified stance among Muslim nations against the genocide and atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza, advocating for a strong defense of Palestinian rights.

