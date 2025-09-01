Iran pursues diplomatic solution for nuclear issue

On the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, President Pezeshkian met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday.

The president stated that Iran seeks to address existing challenges, including the nuclear issue, through dialogue and interaction. He expressed expectations for international organizations, particularly the United Nations, to take more decisive actions against the crimes and provocations of the Israeli regime in the region.

During the discussion, Pezeshkian highlighted that it was Israel that imposed war upon the Iranian nation. He acknowledged Guterres' stance on the atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza, thanking him for his position.

The Iranian president urged international organizations to adopt clearer positions condemning Israeli actions against Palestinians and other regional countries. He emphasized the need for international organizations to implement concrete measures in response to Israeli aggression.

Pezeshkian also pointed out that Iran has been subjected to aggressive attacks from Israel while engaged in indirect negotiations with the United States. He noted that Iran has been a primary victim of terrorism, with many of its officials and leaders assassinated in terrorist acts. He also criticized the Israeli regime for conducting arbitrary assassinations under the guise of self-defense.

Additionally, Pezeshkian expressed dissatisfaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its Director-General, Rafael Grossi, stating that despite Iran undergoing the inspections by the IAEA, the agency has failed to condemn Israeli attacks on Iranian peaceful nuclear facilities. He described this lack of action as a violation of international norms.

In response to the IAEA's actions, the Iranian parliament recently passed a law to suspend cooperation with the agency, although Pezeshkian clarified that Iran has entrusted the Supreme National Security Council with decisions regarding its collaboration with the IAEA, aiming for constructive engagement while still pursuing diplomatic resolutions.

Secretary-General Guterres, for his part, expressed his personal conviction that Iran is not seeking to develop nuclear weapons and affirmed Tehran's right to a peaceful nuclear program. He also conveyed his concerns regarding the activation of the snapback mechanism and urged European parties to the nuclear agreement to collaborate with Iran on these matters.

MNA/