SCO should take steps toward creating more peaceful world

Masoud Pezeshkian, on Monday morning, at the 25th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tianjin, China, stated that regarding strengthening financial cooperation to reduce the effects of illegal sanctions in the economic interactions of members, the Islamic Republic of Iran proposes that the initiative of ‘Special Accounts and Settlements of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’ be enhanced as a practical mechanism to strengthen financial cooperation.” He stressed that this initiative is based on three main pillars: expanding settlements with national currencies and reducing dependence on the dollar in members’ transactions, launching joint digital infrastructures and using central bank digital currencies for secure and rapid payments, and creating a multilateral currency swap fund to support countries facing sanction pressures.

"The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a symbol of the peace-seeking and peace-loving nature of its members in a world that faces a new crisis every day. The illegal military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran by the Zionist regime and the United States last June, along with the ongoing massacre of the oppressed people of Gaza and the excessive expansion of illegal sanctions against various countries, are clear examples of the contemporary world’s failure to achieve a proper model of global governance and to establish international peace and security," Pezeshkian said during his speech at the SCO summit.

"Since its establishment, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, with an emphasis on the principles of mutual trust and benefit, equality, collective consultation, respect for cultural diversity, and common development, has set its main objective as ensuring collective security and expanding cooperation in various fields. In line with these principles, the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its full readiness to play an appropriate role in this regard," the Iranian president added.

He went on to say that Tehran believes that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as one of the key pillars of multipolarity in the international system, must take concrete, specific, and transparent steps along two parallel paths: creating a more peaceful world and building a more prepared world for the expansion of economic cooperation. "In this regard, I would like to emphasize the Islamic Republic of Iran’s specific proposal for a more organized pursuit of two essential efforts: the “necessity of peacebuilding” and the “necessity of strengthening financial cooperation to reduce the impact of unilateral sanctions.”

