SCO leaders sign over 20 cooperation documents

At the conclusion of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders’ summit in Tianjin, China, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and other member state leaders signed more than 20 agreements and statements in various areas of cooperation.

The signed documents include agreements on establishing a comprehensive center to address security challenges and threats, a center for combating narcotics, the SCO’s 10-year strategy, cooperation in artificial intelligence, green industry, scientific and technological collaboration, multilateral trade, sustainable energy development, and more.

The agreements reflect a convergence of perspectives among SCO members on a variety of strategic issues and mark a significant step toward deepening regional cooperation.

