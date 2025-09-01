  1. Politics
Sep 1, 2025, 12:02 PM

SCO leaders sign over 20 cooperation documents

SCO leaders sign over 20 cooperation documents

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Iran’s President, along with other Shanghai Cooperation Organization leaders, signed more than 20 documents and statements covering a wide range of cooperative areas at the SCO summit in Tianjin, China.

At the conclusion of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders’ summit in Tianjin, China, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and other member state leaders signed more than 20 agreements and statements in various areas of cooperation.

The signed documents include agreements on establishing a comprehensive center to address security challenges and threats, a center for combating narcotics, the SCO’s 10-year strategy, cooperation in artificial intelligence, green industry, scientific and technological collaboration, multilateral trade, sustainable energy development, and more.

The agreements reflect a convergence of perspectives among SCO members on a variety of strategic issues and mark a significant step toward deepening regional cooperation.

MNA/6576445

News ID 235986

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News