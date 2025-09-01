Pezeshkian extends condolences over Afghanistan earthquake

President Masoud Pezeshkian sent a message expressing sorrow over the severe earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, which caused casualties and injuries among the people of Iran’s neighboring friend and brother country.

The tragic earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, resulting in the death and injury of many citizens of that friendly and brotherly nation, has deeply saddened me and the Iranian people, the message read.

On behalf of the Iranian nation, I offer my condolences for this tragic event, praying for divine mercy for the deceased and a speedy recovery for the injured, the president added.

He emphasized that the people and government of Iran stand in solidarity with Afghanistan and are fully prepared to provide any emergency and medical assistance. He expressed hope that through regional solidarity and cooperation, the affected areas can return to normalcy as soon as possible.

At least 600 people have been killed and 1,500 injured after an earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan. The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 6 earthquake struck just before midnight local time in eastern Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan.

MNA/