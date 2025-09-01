Iran rejects forced peace, upholds diplomatic nuclear path

In an address at the Shanghai Plus summit in Tianjin, China, on Monday, President Pezeshkian said that the expansion of the organization's dialogues with other like-minded countries in the SCO Plus is also a valuable opportunity for deepening and developing these collaborations.

Pezeshkian noted that since the end of the Cold War, unilateral actions have hindered humanity's aspirations for lasting peace, yet the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has kept hope alive for collaborative efforts among nations.

The president stated that the world needs a new understanding and framework for global governance, one that moves away from power-based logic and replaces it with principles of equality and justice. He highlighted that the prevailing discourse within the SCO, thanks to the contributions of all member states, consistently aims for peace and security through justice and development.

The annual SCO summit has been a unique opportunity for dialogue and exchange among countries sharing common concerns about peace, cooperation, and the pursuit of a fairer and safer world. Over the past three decades, the SCO has promoted a new model of regional and international cooperation based not on hostility and identity conflict, but on mutual trust and respect for diversity.

Pezeshkian pointed out that the experiences of the SCO demonstrate that cooperation, particularly among developing countries and emerging economies, can provide practical solutions to global challenges such as economic inequalities, sanctions, climate change, and transnational security crises.

The president reiterated that all nations, regardless of size or wealth, should have equal rights and representation in global governance. He expressed hope that the SCO would further emphasize its role in addressing critical global issues, particularly those that undermine justice and development.



Additionally, Pezeshkian called for a more serious agenda regarding cooperation with Global South countries, especially in financial collaboration and joint investments in infrastructure. He affirmed Iran's readiness to contribute to these efforts, leveraging its scientific resources, energy supplies, and strategic transit position.

Reflecting on recent geopolitical tensions, President Pezeshkian condemned the imposition of peace through force, citing the painful experiences of the Iranian people under various sanctions and military aggression. He reiterated Iran's commitment to a diplomatic resolution of its peaceful nuclear program, asserting that military aggression has proven ineffective against the resilient Iranian spirit.

In light of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he urged the SCO to take a more organized initiative in peacebuilding, stressing the urgent need for a comprehensive plan to address the longstanding conflicts in the West Asia region. He underscored that without a just resolution to the Palestinian issue, no plan for global peace and justice can succeed.

In conclusion, President Pezeshkian expressed gratitude to the Chinese government and people for successfully hosting the summit and voiced Iran's support for President Xi Jinping's constructive views on the need for reform in global governance, viewing such initiatives as essential steps toward achieving a more equitable world.

