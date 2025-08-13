Iran’s 1st VP Aref to travel to Kyrgyzstan for EAEU session

In addition to delivering lecture at the meeting, he will meet with a number of heads of state participating in the session to discuss ways to increase bilateral, multilateral, and regional ties.

With the approval of the heads of five member states of the union, Iran became an observer member of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2024.

Prime ministers of Eurasian Economic Union countries will meet in Cholpon Ata, Kyrgyzstan on August 14-15.

The session is expected to pass a program on promoting exchange trade on the common exchange (organized) merchandize market within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Participants of the session will also review an annual report of the Eurasian Economic Commission on the state of competition on transboundary markets and on the measures being taken to suppress violations of common competition rules for the year 2024 as well as reports on progress in setting up the common markets of natural gas, oil, and oil products of the union.

