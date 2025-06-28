Pres. Pezeshkian advocates for implementing Iran-Eurasia FTA

In his videoconference address at the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union leaders, President Pezeshkian expressed confidence that member states can establish a successful model of regional convergence, transforming this historic opportunity into a pivotal moment for joint growth.

The president expressed gratitude for the decision made at the previous leaders' summit to grant observer status to Iran, which will enable broader and more effective participation in economic activities within the Union. He underscored that the Islamic Republic is committed to being an effective and reliable partner in regional economic relations.

Pezeshkian also highlighted the urgent need to abandon the policy of appeasement towards the Zionist regime in light of its systematic and repeated violations of human rights.

Additionally, he addressed the aggression of the Zionist regime against Iran, urging the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to adopt a more responsible approach towards aggressors and warmongers.

The Eurasian Economic Forum is taking place at the Minsk International Exhibition Center in Minsk, Belarus, from June 26 to 27, 2025. This forum coincides with the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting, which will be attended by the heads of state of the EAEU during Belarus' 2025 chairmanship.

The plenary session is titled “The Strategy of Eurasian Economic Integration: Results and Prospects.” The forum's program features six major thematic blocks comprising 35 events, with over 2,700 participants from 33 countries. Topics include finance, manufacturing, agriculture, energy, technical regulation, veterinary science, the EAEU market, trade, transport, customs regulation, public procurement, and statistics.

The full text of President Pezeshkian's speech is as follows:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Mr. Lukashenko, esteemed President of Belarus,

First, I would like to express my gratitude to you, the government, and the dear people of Belarus for hosting the summit of the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union. I also thank Mr. [Bekichan] Sagintayev and his colleagues in the Eurasian Economic Commission for preparing the arrangements for this summit. I am very sorry that, due to current developments, I cannot participate in this important summit.

Your Excellencies,

As you know, the Zionist regime engaged in brutal aggression and illegal armed terrorist attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran since June 13.

This aggression occurred amid the indirect negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program, during which Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities were also attacked.

The military assaults by the United States and the Zionist regime on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, which have been under the full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, constitute a blatant violation of all international rules and deal an irreparable blow to the status of the nuclear non-proliferation regime by a permanent member of the Security Council.

In the attacks by the Israeli regime on Iran, a series of illegal and criminal operations were carried out against military forces outside their mission, university professors, and ordinary citizens. Many civilians were martyred in these attacks on residential areas, public infrastructure, hospitals, and medical centers, and many others were injured.

Dear colleagues,

During this 12-day imposed war, the armed forces of Iran, based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, defended the noble people and the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran. If the aggression of the Zionist regime had gone unanswered, it could have led to a widespread and uncontrollable war in the region.

The international community, especially the United Nations Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency, must adopt a more responsible stance towards aggressors and warmongers.

It has now become clearer than ever that the policy of appeasement towards the Zionist regime regarding its systematic and repeated violations of human rights must be abandoned.

I feel it is necessary to thank all countries that have responsibly condemned these blatant aggressions. Today's summit of the leaders of the Union is also a valuable opportunity to convey the collective position of the members in unequivocally condemning these aggressions and the regional and global threats arising from them to the world.

Esteemed attendees,

The Islamic Republic of Iran always strives to be an effective and reliable member and partner in regional economic relations. The implementation of the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union is a significant step towards deepening economic relations in the region. This agreement provides exceptional opportunities for the national economies and traders of the contracting countries.

I appreciate the decision of the previous leaders' meeting to grant observer status to the Islamic Republic of Iran, which will lead to broader and more effective participation in our economic activities within the Union.

In the area of transit, we aim to develop and modernize existing rail and road corridors, strengthen air transport, create special joint zones, and utilize the transit capacities of Iranian ports to connect member countries of the Union to global markets.

In the energy sector, we focus on cooperation between producers and consumers and utilizing existing capacities to connect energy networks in the region.

In the field of modern technologies, establishing the necessary infrastructure to strengthen cooperation in digital technologies and facilitating information exchange and new trade, organizing artificial intelligence, and collective efforts to counter unilateralism in this field will enhance our national and collective capabilities.

Undoubtedly, fully utilizing the capacities and advantages of the free trade agreement will not be easy without developing independent and anti-sanction banking infrastructure. In this framework, financing joint infrastructure and industrial projects by the Eurasian Development Bank, expanding the financial circulation system of the Union to interested observer countries, and employing a settlement system in national currencies can be put on the agenda.

Dear colleagues,

I am confident that we can depict a successful model of regional convergence and turn this historic opportunity into a turning point for joint growth. The future belongs to nations that pave the way for progress through cooperation and mutual trust.

In conclusion, I wish success for this important meeting and prosperity, comfort, and bright horizons for the respected governments and peoples of the Eurasian Union member states.

Thank you for your attention.

MNA/President.ir