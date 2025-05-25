Iran delegation departs for Russia to attend EAG meeting

A delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran, led by the Deputy Minister of Economy and Head of the Financial Intelligence Unit, has departed for Russia to participate in the 42nd meeting of the Eurasian Group (EAG) on Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism.

The 42nd Eurasian Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (EAG) Group will be held in Russia’s capital of Moscow on May 26 and will run through until May 30.

Holding the 4th meeting of parliaments of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries, a joint meeting of supervisory and private sector's authorities entitled “Middle East North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) under the theme of "Risk Management in Age of New Technologies", a specialized meeting on "Current Issues of Financial Security Coverage in the Eurasian Region", as well as a meeting of the Caspian Sea Neighboring Countries Working Group are among the most important programs of this meeting.

Back on December 1, 2024, the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering (EAG) had welcomed Iran’s efforts to improve its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing systems.

The meeting was attended by Hadi Khani, Iran’s deputy finance minister and secretary of the Supreme Council for the Prevention and Combating of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

