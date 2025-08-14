Developing relations with EAEU states Iran’s priority: 1st VP

He made the remarks at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport on Thursday before his departure to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to participate in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s Prime Minister meeting.

He emphasized the importance of developing economic and cultural relations with the member states of the union.

Iran became an observer member of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2024, so that developing relations with neighboring countries, especially the Eurasian region, has been one of the country's priorities, he underlined.

Iran has seriously pursued development of relations with the member states of the union in the administration of President Pezeshkian, Aref emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s first vice president referred to the cultural commonalities between Iran and Eurasian countries, stating that Iran has many cultural commonalities and proximity with Eurasian member countries which requires boosting level of relations with these countries in all fields.

He added that Iran has made significant progress in this regard over the past year, including the finalization of a free trade agreement with the EAEU. Cross-border trade, transit, and logistics cooperation between Iran and the EAEU are also on the rise.

Aref traveled to Kyrgyzstan on Thursday at the head of a high-ranking delegation to participate in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s Prime Minister meeting.

In addition to delivering a speech at the meeting, he will meet with a number of heads of state participating in the session to discuss ways to increase bilateral, multilateral, and regional ties.

Prime ministers of Eurasian Economic Union countries will meet in Cholpon Ata, Kyrgyzstan on August 14-15.

The session is expected to pass a program on promoting exchange trade on the common exchange (organized) merchandize market within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

