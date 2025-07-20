  1. Economy
Iran’s exports to EAEU member states up 22% in Q1: TPOI

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – An official at Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) has announced the country’s 22% exports growth to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU’s) members in the first quarter of current Iranian calendar year (started Mar. 21).

Elham Haji-Karimi pointed to the effectiveness of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), adding that FTA became operational on May 15, 2025 between Iran and member states of the union.

Emphasizing the considerable and high welcome of traders of the two sides from this agreement, Haji-Karimi maintained that Iran and EAEU member states will witness the promotion of bilateral trade in the future.

The statistical studies of Iran's trade situation with the Eurasian Economic Union indicate a very promising start between the two sides, she said, adding that Iran exported $532 million worth of non-oil goods to the Eurasian member states from March 21 to June 22, 2025, registering a 22 percent growth.

Iran’s maximum products were exported to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia, showing a 33 and 28 percent growth, respectively compared to the same period last year, Haji-Karimi underlined.

