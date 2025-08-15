Iran’s strategy is non-intervention of foreigners in region

Mohammad Reza Aref, speaking on Friday morning in a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Kyrgyzstan, referred to developments in the Caucasus and said that Tehran welcomes any understanding and cooperation aimed at de-escalation and fostering friendly and close relations among regional and neighboring countries.

Aref stressed that, like Russia, the Islamic Republic of Iran opposes US unilateralism in the world, and that the strategy of multilateralism, as well as regional security and stability, should be pursued with the help of the countries in the region.

Referring to Iran’s nuclear negotiations, he said that Iran has always sought dialogue and confidence-building regarding its peaceful nuclear activities, but Western countries have, from the outset, turned Iran’s nuclear issue into a political project. He emphasized that Iran has never sought non-peaceful use of technologies, especially nuclear technology.

Condemning the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza, the First Vice President stated that the Zionists seek to consolidate their aggression in Gaza and deny the residents their right to live, and that cooperation must be strengthened to prevent these crimes.

He also stressed the need to deepen and expand Tehran–Moscow relations in various fields, including energy, tourism, transport, railways, and corridors.

Mikhail Mishustin, for his part, said that the implementation of the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union will have an impact on increasing the scope of Iran’s relations with regional countries in various fields, and that, in this regard, establishing the North–South Corridor is of fundamental importance in deepening these relations.

The Russian prime minister, referring to developments in the Caucasus region, emphasized that all countries in the region must have relations based on the principle of good neighborliness, and that together they can build the region’s future.

