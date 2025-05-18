FTA between Iran, EAEU member states comes into effect: TPOI

With the coordination made in this regard, about 87 percent of goods traded between Iran and the five member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan) will be traded with zero tariffs, effective as of May 15, 2025.

The attached list of goods whose customs tariffs are zero for exports from Iran to Eurasian countries is based on the Harmonized System (HS) code, the organization added.

Earlier on May 12, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the implementation of an agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), an economic union of five post-Soviet states, will help both sides promote trade and economic cooperation.

The implementation of an agreement between Iran and the EAEU on a free trade zone will boost trade and economic cooperation between Tehran and the union’s member states, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told RIA Novosti.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said late in March that Iran and the EAEU would start implementing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on May 15, according to Press TV.

"The implementation of this agreement between Iran and the EAEU member states will result in a substantial increase in trade and economic exchanges between Iran and the five countries,” Baghaei added.

MA/6471279