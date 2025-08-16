Iran, EAEU emphasize deepening cooperation: TPOI

Mohammad-Ali Dehghan-Dehnavi made the remarks during his meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Andrey Slepnev in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday.

The TPO chief has traveled to Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata city, along with First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref and Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Atabek to attend a meeting of the heads of government of the EAEU that kicked off on Thursday.

He pointed to the future plans and strategies to further deepen bilateral relations, adding that the two sides expressed readiness for developing trade and reviewed the mechanisms for the implementation of the free trade agreement (FTA) inked between EAEU and Iran.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an intergovernmental economic grouping consisting of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia. Iran, Uzbekistan, Moldova, and Cuba have the observer members status of the union.

During the visit, Iran’s First Vice President Aref stated that Iran is seeking permanent membership, stating that developing relations with neighboring countries, especially Eurasia, is among the priorities of the current administration of President Pezeshkian.

