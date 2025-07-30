Hezbollah commemorates Fuad Shokr martyrdom anniversary

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a televised address on the martyrdom anniversary of the Resistance commander Sayyed Fuad Shokr on Wednesday.

According to Al-Manar, Sheikh Qassem said at the start of his speech, "Martyr Shokr was one of the first military commanders who established Hezbollah navy."

He greeted the soul of the former Hamas Chief Martyr Esmail Haniyeh, who embraced martyrdom in Tehran hours after Martyr Shokr had been assassinated.

"The US is destroying Lebanon in order to help Zionist enemy," the Hezbollah leader said elsewhere.

"The US is involved in backing Israeli violation of ceasefire, stirring sedition among Lebanese parties", added Qassem.

"The US wants to use Lebanon as tool to implement its own greater Middle East scheme," according to him.

Sheikh Qassem described weapons of resistance as a source of pride for the Lebanese state, stressing that "No one should ask resistance to lay down arms or to surrender domestically."

This item is being updated...