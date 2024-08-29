Hezbollah Arbaeen op. took Zionist regime by surprise

Last Sunday, Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement launched a large-scale surprising attack against the occupying regime of Israel in response to the assassination of one of its senior commander named “Fuad Shukr” who was martyred in southern Beirut, he recalled, adding, “Despite the fact that the Zionist regime always claims that it has high intelligence capabilities, they were completely surprised and suffered a great blow from Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement."

Regarding the implications of Hezbollah’s attack against the Zionist regime, Amani reiterated, “The Zionist regime was definitely confused with Hezbollah’s attack on its positions. With launching a psychological war, they [Zionist regime] tried to make up for their failure and weakness and could do nothing except waging psychological war.”

The envoy praised Secretary General of Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah for proper handling of the war against Zionist regime and said that all countries have admitted to the deterrence power of Lebanon under the wise leadership of Hezbollah Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a way that the Zionist regime have so far failed to achieve their malicious objectives in Lebanon

