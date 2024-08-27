Austria summons Iran’s envoy

The message of the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of Lebanon's Hezbollah angered the Austrian authorities and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria summoned the Iranian ambassador.

In a message on his X social network, formerly known as Twitter, the Iranian envoy to Vienna published the image of Hezbollah's flag along with the Qur'anic verse written on the flag, " فَإِن‌َّ حِزب‌َ اللّه‌ِ هُم‌ُ الغالِبُون" which means "Hezbollah is victorious".

The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement on Sunday conducted a military operation called Arbaeen Operation to the Israeli assassination of one of its top commanders named "Fuad Shukr".

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria stated in a statement, "We strongly condemn the use of the image of the Hezbollah flag in the message of the Iranian ambassador."

