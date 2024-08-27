Tel Aviv still under threat of attack by Tehran: Washington

John Kirby told reporters on Monday night, local time, that the US administration believes Iran is fully prepared to launch an attack against Israel.

Earlier, the spokesman for the US Department of Defense also said that the Pentagon continues to assess that even after the events of the weekend, there is a threat of attack by Iran and resistance groups against the Tel Aviv regime.

Patrick Ryder added that the US forces remain fully prepared to protect themselves in the event of an attack, in addition to contributing to Israel's defense capability.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered two warships to remain in the region to support Israel.

The anxiety of the Israeli regime and its backers, especially the US, is increasing day by day as Iran has repeatedly pledged to avenge the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Additionally, Lebanon’s Hezbollah has warned of a harsh response to the regime in the near future over the recent assassination of its senior commander Fuad Shukr.

Iranian authorities and senior officials of the Axis of Resistance have announced that they would take revenge for the blood of these martyrs without giving an exact time and date.

