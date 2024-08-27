  1. Politics
Aug 27, 2024, 2:23 PM

Tel Aviv still under threat of attack by Tehran: Washington

Tel Aviv still under threat of attack by Tehran: Washington

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – The spokesperson for the US National Security Council stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran remains prepared to launch an attack on Israel, and its threats to retaliate against Tel Aviv have not diminished.

John Kirby told reporters on Monday night, local time, that the US administration believes Iran is fully prepared to launch an attack against Israel.

Earlier, the spokesman for the US Department of Defense also said that the Pentagon continues to assess that even after the events of the weekend, there is a threat of attack by Iran and resistance groups against the Tel Aviv regime.

Patrick Ryder added that the US forces remain fully prepared to protect themselves in the event of an attack, in addition to contributing to Israel's defense capability.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered two warships to remain in the region to support Israel.

The anxiety of the Israeli regime and its backers, especially the US, is increasing day by day as Iran has repeatedly pledged to avenge the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Additionally, Lebanon’s Hezbollah has warned of a harsh response to the regime in the near future over the recent assassination of its senior commander Fuad Shukr.

Iranian authorities and senior officials of the Axis of Resistance have announced that they would take revenge for the blood of these martyrs without giving an exact time and date.

AMK/IRN85579578

News ID 220266

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News