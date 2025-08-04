  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 4, 2025, 5:07 PM

Israeli army launches fresh drone attack on southern Lebanon

Israeli army launches fresh drone attack on southern Lebanon

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – The local media in Lebanon on Monday reported that the occupying Israeli forces conducted a new drone attack in the south of the country.

The media said that Israeli drone has targeted the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

No more details have been released about the attack.

Since the ceasefire agreement have reached between the Zionist regime and the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement, the occupying regime of Israel has violated the ceasefire for several times which has led to the martyrdom and injury of a number of Lebanese citizens.

The ceasefire between the Zionist regime and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, with the international mediation, was implemented on Wednesday November 28, 2023.

Lebanese Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem has recently stated that since the ceasefire was established between Hezbollah and the Zionist regime, Israel has violated the ceasefire approximately 3,700 times.

MA/6551167

News ID 235049
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News