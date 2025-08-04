Israeli army launches fresh drone attack on southern Lebanon

The media said that Israeli drone has targeted the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

No more details have been released about the attack.

Since the ceasefire agreement have reached between the Zionist regime and the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement, the occupying regime of Israel has violated the ceasefire for several times which has led to the martyrdom and injury of a number of Lebanese citizens.

The ceasefire between the Zionist regime and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, with the international mediation, was implemented on Wednesday November 28, 2023.

Lebanese Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem has recently stated that since the ceasefire was established between Hezbollah and the Zionist regime, Israel has violated the ceasefire approximately 3,700 times.

