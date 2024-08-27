Israel launches fresh extensive attacks on Lebanon

The Israeli military bombarded southern Lebanon several times on Monday night.

Local sources reported that the Zionists targeted the regions of Ad-Dahira, Tayr Harfa, and Umm al-Tut in southern Lebanon.

This is while earlier on Monday, the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah announced that its forces targeted the Israeli positions with rockets and drones in support of the steadfast Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable Resistance, and in response to the Zionists' attacks on the villages in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's Hezbollah on Sunday attacked 11 Israeli bases with over 320 missiles in response to the Zionist regime's assassination of Fuad Shukr.

Issuing a statement on Sunday morning, the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah announced that the first stage of the operation had been finished with complete success.

The stage included targeting Israeli barracks and military centers, according to the Resistance movement.

It added that more than 320 missiles were fired at 11 Israeli military bases during the operation.

More details about military operations will be announced in future statements, it concluded.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/6208005