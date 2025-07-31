Hamas says it will continue path of martyr Ismaeil Haniyeh

In a statement released on the occasion of the first anniversary of former Politburo Chief of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas stated that the attack occurred just a day after Haniyeh attended the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, underscoring the Zionist regime’s blatant disregard for international norms and sovereignty.

This cowardly act of aggression, aimed at silencing a towering figure in the Palestinian struggle, has only galvanized the resolve of the Palestinian people and their resistance, the statement added, Turkish Ilkha News Agency reported.

Haniyeh, a symbol of resilience and unity, was celebrated across Palestine and beyond as a preacher, mujahid, skilled orator, and national leader whose life was dedicated to the liberation of his homeland. A close companion of Hamas’ founder, Sheikh Ahmad Yassin, Haniyeh’s journey was marked by sacrifice, courage, and an unyielding commitment to the Palestinian cause. His assassination came during the historic Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood, a transformative moment that continues to reshape the political and military landscape of the region. As stated on Hamas’ official website, this battle, launched on October 7, 2023, marked a seismic shift, exposing the fragility of the Zionist occupation and affirming the Palestinian people’s unbreakable will.

The anniversary of Haniyeh’s martyrdom arrives as the Palestinian resistance, led by the heroic Al-Qassam Brigades, continues its relentless struggle against the Israeli occupation’s ongoing aggression and genocide in Gaza. From the northern strongholds of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia to the southern fronts of Khan Younis and Rafah, resistance fighters have executed daring operations, such as “David’s Stones,” targeting the occupation’s so-called “Gideon Wagons” and setting deadly ambushes in neighborhoods like Al-Shuja’iya and Al-Zaytoun.

Hamas reaffirmed Haniyeh’s vision, stating, “Our people, who rose on October 7 against shackles and oppression, will not retreat until the land is free of occupation, crowned with freedom, independence, return, and self-determination, the statement added.

MNA



