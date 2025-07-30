Iran motivated independent states after Israeli defeat

In a phone conversation with President Maduro on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian expressed his support and appreciation for Maduro's proposal to hold a peace summit and counteract war, as well as for presenting a comprehensive Middle Eastern plan in this context, Iranian Presidency's official website "president.ir" reported.

Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the principled, clear, and courageous stance of the Venezuelan government in condemning the Israeli regime's aggression against Iran's national sovereignty and in expressing solidarity with the Iranian people. He emphasized the necessity of deepening bilateral cooperation across all sectors.

During the call, President Pezeshkian also reaffirmed Iran's dedication to diplomacy and peace, stating that while Iran prefers dialogue and peaceful solutions, the United States has, through irresponsible actions and a betrayal of diplomatic norms, facilitated the the Israeli regime's aggressions. He characterized these aggressive actions as blatant violations of international laws and norms. The Islamic Republic has responded decisively and forcefully to such aggression, and any further provocations from this criminal regime will be met with a resolute response.

The president reiterated Iran's commitment to advancing relations with Venezuela, noting that this partnership will continue to evolve across all areas, with officials striving to make it deeper, more strategic, and broader.

In response, President Maduro expressed condolences and sympathy to the families of Iranian martyrs following the Israeli regime's criminal actions, emphasizing the full support and solidarity of the Venezuelan government and people with Iran.

Maduro strongly condemned the attacks by the Israeli regime, highlighting that the noble, dignified, and heroic Iranian people have stood firm against these aggressions, creating a significant chapter in history. He noted that this bravery and decisive response have inspired and motivated independent and justice-seeking nations pursuing development, peace, and resistance against hegemony.

He also referred to Iran's successful 12-day resistance, asserting that the Iranian people have demonstrated their capacity to defend their right to life and peace, effectively shattering the might of the Zionists. Maduro expressed confidence that through continued diplomatic efforts and the initiative for a peace summit, significant agreements and lasting peace, an inherent right of the Iranian people and all nations in the West Asia region, can be achieved.

Additionally, Maduro called for the expansion of cooperation between Iran and Venezuela in all areas, marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, and emphasized that now is the time to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen the strategic connections between both governments and peoples.

