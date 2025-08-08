Iran backs Venezuela in face of US meddling policy

Iran expresses solidarity with the people and government of Venezuela in the face of America's interventionist policies, a statement by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Ministry said on X on Friday evening.

"The interventionist behavior and rhetoric of U.S. officials in the internal affairs of sovereign States, including #Venezuela, have unprecedentedly been undermining the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law. The #UnitedStates' offensive move in threatening the legitimate President of a UN member State and leveling baseless allegationd against him reflects a growing addiction among U.S. policymakers to militant unilateralism and unlawful coercive measures in pursuit of their illegitimate foreign policy objectives," the ministry said in a post on its X account.

"No responsible nation can remain indifferent to this dangerous trend, which targets the collective normative and ethical foundations of the United Nations."

"Iran stands in solidarity with the people and government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and condemns U.S. unlawful interventions in Venezuela's domestic affairs," the statement concluded.

MNA