Venezuelan FM slams US move against Maduro

"Pam Bondi’s petty reward is a most absurd trick; it boggles the mind," he wrote on his Telegram account.

"Whereas Venezuela exposed terrorist plots organized by her country, this lady is putting on this three-ring circus to pander to the Venezuelan ultra-right losers."

According to the top Venezuelan diplomat, this spectacle is meant to distract attention from the United States’ domestic problems. He condemned Washington’s "flagrant political propaganda" and stressed that Venezuela's dignity is not for sale.

MNA/