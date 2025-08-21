Iran condemns US warmongering policies against Venezuela

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement on Thursday where it stated that these US actions, which are a continuation of the country’s interventionist and illegal policies towards the Venezuelan people, are a gross violation of the UN Charter, especially Article 2, Paragraph 4, which prohibits the use of force or threat against independent states, and are a clear sign of the US administration’s increasing disregard for the basic rules and norms of international law.

Recalling the principles of the UN Charter, which respect national sovereignty and the right of peoples to self-determination, as well as the prohibition of the use of force against independent states, the Iranain foreign ministry expressed solidarity with the people and government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and emphasizes the need for the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General to pay immediate attention to the potentially dangerous situation that threatens peace in the Caribbean region.

MNA/6566730