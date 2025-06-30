Iran armed forces are more prepared than ever: military spox

The spokesman for the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized to reporters on Monday that, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has never considered the word 'cessation of conflict' as an option."

Highlighting that the Iranian side does not trust the Zionist regime, Shekarchi said, "The Zionist regime is never trustworthy, neither for anywhere in the world nor for Iran."

The spokesman also pointed to the high readiness of the Iranian armed forces, stressing that, "Our armed forces are more prepared than in the past and in the event of any renewed aggression by the Zionist regime, they will face a crushing and devastating response."

In the early hours of June 13, the Israeli regime launched an all-out aggression on Iranian soil by targeting various military and nuclear sites, claiming the lives of dozens of top military commanders and nuclear scientists as well as ordinary civilians.

In response, Iran launched 22 waves of missiles attacks on the regime, forcing its main backer the United States to assist in reaching a ceasefire.

On June 22, the United States joined the Israeli regime in the assault and bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

A day later, Iran launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar—the largest American military base in West Asia—in retaliation for the aggression.

