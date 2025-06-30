30 students, 7 teachers martyred in 12-day war: Iranian min.

Speaking to reporters, the Iranian education minister Alreza Kazemi said that as many as 30 students and 7 teachers were martyred by the Israeli regime during the imposed 12-day.

He added that measures have been taken in his ministry to protect the lives of students and their teachers at the time of war, explaining "14 committees have been established and contingency scenarios for special circumstances have been developed."

In the early hours of June 13, the Israeli regime launched an all-out aggression on Iranian soil by targeting various military and nuclear sites, claiming the lives of dozens of top military commanders and nuclear scientists as well as ordinary civilians.

In response, Iran launched 22 waves of missiles attacks on the regime, forcing its main backer the United States to assist in reaching a ceasefire.

On June 22, the United States joined the Israeli regime in the assault and bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

A day later, Iran launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar—the largest American military base in West Asia—in retaliation for the aggression.

